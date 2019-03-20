PDEA-7 nabs 5 in a drug den raid in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drug den operator and four users, one of whom a laundrywoman and another a man in his 60s, were caught inside a drug den in Barangay Duljo Fatima of this city that was raided by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) this afternoon.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said the arrested users were blue-collar workers who would get high on drugs by buying small amounts of shabu, or for P20 to P30.

The drug den operator, Reynaldo Cabillon, 44, is a habal habal driver who have been using his house as his drug den. Cabillon was caught with small packs of shabu totaling 12 grams valued at P81,600, Albiar said.

The alleged users arrested with along Cabillion were identified as Lyn Lyn Espinosa, 42, a laundrywoman; Geronimo Soronio, 63, a former welder; Delion Desphe, 43, a resident of Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City; and Erwin Cabigon, 50, of Barangay Duljo Fatima./elb