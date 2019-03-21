PH a ‘happier’ country at 69th place in the world – report

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is the 69th happiest country in the globe after slightly moving up in the rankings from last year, a report has revealed.

In the 2019 World Happiness report, the country placed 69th among 156 countries in with 5.63 points out of 10 points in terms of happiness.

The report ranked countries on six variables that support well-being, namely income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. It asked respondents to value their lives on a 0 to 10 scale, with 0 being the worst possible life and 10 being the best possible life.

With 5.63 points, the Philippines’ 2019 ranking was two places higher than its placement last year which was at 71st.

The country was able to rank higher than its neighbors in Asia, with Malaysia in 80th place, China 93rd and Vietnam 94th.

The World Happiness report came as a survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 87 percent of Filipinos said they were having “happy/fairly happy” lives.

While indicating that nearly 9 out of 10 Filipinos were happy, the “Happiness score” was the lowest in the past four years.

For the second time in a row, Finland landed as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, the global report said.

Norway ranked third, while Iceland and the Netherlands placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom placed 15th and the United States ranked 19th.

In the report, South Sudan was the least happy country in the world, placing 156th. /cbb

Below is the ranking of the countries in terms of happiness:

Finland (7.769) Denmark (7.600) Norway (7.554) Iceland (7.494) Netherlands (7.488) Switzerland (7.480) Sweden (7.343) New Zealand (7.307) Canada (7.278) Austria (7.246) Australia (7.228) Costa Rica (7.167) Israel (7.139) Luxembourg (7.090) United Kingdom (7.054) Ireland (7.021) Germany (6.985) Belgium (6.923) United States (6.892) Czech Republic (6.852) United Arab Emirates (6.825) Malta (6.726) Mexico (6.595) France (6.592) Taiwan Province of China (6.446) Chile (6.444) Guatemala (6.436) Saudi Arabia (6.375) Qatar (6.374) Spain (6.354) Panama (6.321) Brazil (6.300) Uruguay (6.293) Singapore (6.262) El Salvador (6.253) Italy (6.223) Bahrain (6.199) Slovakia (6.198) Trinidad and Tobago (6.192) Poland (6.182) Uzbekistan (6.174) Lithuania (6.149) Colombia (6.125) Slovenia (6.118) Nicaragua (6.105) Kosovo (6.100) Argentina (6.086) Romania (6.070) Cyprus (6.046) Ecuador (6.028) Kuwait (6.021) Thailand (6.008) Latvia (5.940) South Korea (5.895) Estonia (5.893) Jamaica (5.890) Mauritius (5.888) Japan (5.886) Honduras (5.860) Kazakhstan (5.809) Bolivia (5.779) Hungary (5.758) Paraguay (5.743) North Cyprus (5.718) Peru (5.697) Portugal (5.693) Pakistan (5.653) Russia (5.648) Philippines (5.631) Serbia (5.603) Moldova (5.529) Libya (5.525) Montenegro (5.523) Tajikistan (5.467) Croatia (5.432) Hong Kong SAR, China (5.430) Dominican Republic (5.425) Bosnia and Herzegovina (5.386) Turkey (5.373) Malaysia (5.339) Belarus (5.323) Greece (5.287) Mongolia (5.285) Macedonia (5.274) Nigeria (5.265) Kyrgyzstan (5.261) Turkmenistan (5.247) Algeria (5.211) Morocco (5.208) Azerbaijan (5.208) Lebanon (5.197) Indonesia (5.192) China (5.191) Vietnam (5.175) Bhutan (5.082) Cameroon (5.044) Bulgaria (5.011) Ghana (4.996) Ivory Coast (4.944) Nepal (4.913) Jordan (4.906) Benin (4.883) Congo (Brazzaville) (4.812) Gabon (4.799) Laos (4.796) South Africa (4.722) Albania (4.719) Venezuela (4.707) Cambodia (4.700) Palestinian Territories (4.696) Senegal (4.681) Somalia (4.668) Namibia (4.639) Niger (4.628) Burkina Faso (4.587) Armenia (4.559) Iran (4.548) Guinea (4.534) Georgia (4.519) Gambia (4.516) Kenya (4.509) Mauritania (4.490) Mozambique (4.466) Tunisia (4.461) Bangladesh (4.456) Iraq (4.437) Congo (Kinshasa) (4.418) Mali (4.390) Sierra Leone (4.374) Sri Lanka (4.366) Myanmar (4.360) Chad (4.350) Ukraine (4.332) Ethiopia (4.286) Swaziland (4.212) Uganda (4.189) Egypt (4.166) Zambia (4.107) Togo (4.085) India (4.015) Liberia (3.975) Comoros (3.973) Madagascar (3.933) Lesotho (3.802) Burundi (3.775) Zimbabwe (3.663) Haiti (3.597) Botswana (3.488) Syria (3.462) Malawi (3.410) Yemen (3.380) Rwanda (3.334) Tanzania (3.231) Afghanistan (3.203) Central African Republic (3.083) South Sudan (2.853)

REFERENCE:

http://worldhappiness.report/ed/2019/#read

