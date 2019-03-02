Cebu City Public Library temporarily suspends services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Services are temporarily suspended at the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) as management works towards making sure that the building is safe for clients and patrons.

CCPL Chief Librarian Rosario said a portion of the roof of the floor above the library was open as it was undergoing repairs.

As it has been raining the last few days, water entered through the open space, seeped through the ceiling and eventually reached the electrical room.

Chua said the maintenance department immediately cut off the power of the CCPL to avoid any form of fire hazard.

No equipment items were found broken or destroyed from the incident.

“Delikado kaayo if padayon nato ablihan and library. Mangasunog unya. (It is dangerous to keep the library open because it may cause fire),” said Chua.

The contractor promised Chua that they can fix the problem as soon as Monday, May 20.

Following this timeline, Chua said they hope to resume library services on Tuesday, May 21.

Chua emphasized the need for the contractor to hasten the repair works as the rainy season will happen soon.

Several individuals are disappointed about what happened but Chua urged them to be patient.

“Agwanta lang ta gamay. Mobalik ra gyod ni atong library basta safe na siya. (Let us be patient. The library will be back when it is safe),” said Chua. / celr