Cebuano students among Central Visayas finalists for TOSP

Cebu City, Philippines— Thirteen students from Cebu made it to the list of regional finalists for Central Visayas in the search for the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP).

The 13 students were part of the 20 finalists from the Central Visayas.

Out of the 13, four are from the University of Cebu (UC), including Janryl Tan, the barangay tanod (village watchman) who went viral for graduating cum laude last March.

The others from UC were Marc Lennard Colina, Shyra Marie Miñoza, and Niño Jan Miole.

A screening committee was formed to pick the top 20 out of the 36 nominees from across Central Visayas. The said selection body is composed of experts on different fields like business, education, engineering, and social sciences.

On May 22, 2019, all regional finalists will undergo a formation program.

The judging and awarding for these finalists will be on May 25, 2019, at the Skyhall of SM Seaside, which is presented by Yuenthai Philippines and Commission on Higher Education Region VII. It is co-presented by Fly Ace Corporation.

Those who will make it to the top 10 list in Region VII will automatically be nominated to proceed in the national TOSP Search.

There are also three students from the University of San Carlos (USC) who made it to the list of regional finalists. They are Diether Dan Cala, June Jan Genelsa, and Denxybel Montinola.

The others are Adrian Edward Aniñon and Jade Michael Zafra of the University of the Visayas (UV), Kennedy Genon of Cebu Normal University (CNU), Lester Toledo of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), Decelle Marie Suarez of the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP-Cebu), and Japhet Suson of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental has four regional finalists this year.

They are Silliman University’s Adrian Jay Alforque and Carlisle Naudyn Caroro, and Jailyn Dael of St. Paul University-Dumaguete, and Marco Fernando of Foundation University.

Bohol has three finalists in Jovelyn Vitor (Bohol Wisdom School), Ruth Huit (Mater Dei College), and Necah Migriño (Holy Name University).

TOSP is an award-winning body which gives out this recognition to the top graduates nationwide every year. /bmjo