Have an acoustic night with Uly Tenchavez at SM Seaside, Skypark

It’s a night of acoustic tunes this coming May 22, 2019, as Uly Tenchavez serenades the crowd at the SM Seaside Skypark.

Artist and Musician, Uly Tenchavez is one of the members of the Cebuano R&B band – Refrain, which has been in the music industry for more than 10 years already.

He is known for his musical rendition of popular R&B hits which he posts on his personal Facebook page.

Apart from that, he is popularly known for his single Hinaut which was released way back in 2013, which can be listened through music streaming platforms such as Spotify.

As a supporter of the local music scene, Uly Tenchavez continues to perform collaborative gigs along with other Vispop (Visayan-pop) artists in Cebu.

Have an acoustic night this coming May 22 with your family and friends as Uly Tenchavez hits the stage and takes charge of the mic with his soulful voice.

Come and experience extraordinary talent and music at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Plug and Play and make this your Wednesday habit!