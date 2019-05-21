Ormoc Doctors’ Hospital now offers Philips Access Computed Tomography Scan

Ormoc City, Leyte—The Ormoc Doctors’ Hospital in Ormoc City, Leyte has found another way to help make patients’ lives easier as it now offers Philips Access Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan).

Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president and chairman of CebuDoc Group told Cebu Daily News Digital that patients from Ormoc City and its neighboring towns will no longer travel to Cebu City to find such service.

“They can stay here (Ormoc City) and everything is done here. We have two radiologic technologist who can read it (results),” Larrazabal explained.

He explained that among its benefits is that patients will no longer have to wait for days for results because the Philips Access CT Scan results will be available in just a few hours.

With the presence of such innovation at the Ormoc Doctors’ Hospital, patients from Ormoc City will now not have to worry on expenses as they won’t have to travel outside Ormoc City for this service.

Larrazabal also assures that the machine is safe for patients since it has less radiation exposure.

It performs and scans fast with seven seconds per rotation. The machine also provides clear and detailed images where results are assured to be accurate.

The hospital decided to offer the Philips Access CT Scan in their latest innovation because it is an important diagnostic tool.

“Imagine if the patient has stroke, an X-ray cannot do that. If you have that (CT Scan) procedure, you can screen from the brain, skull and different parts of the body,” he said.

Larrazabal said that the brain procedure is the most common organ which the CT Scan is used at. This costs P4,700.

The Ormoc Doctors’ Hospital was opened in 2012.

Among the services offered are emergency, pharmacy, laboratory, intensive care unit (ICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), operation and delivery, cardiology, renal and hematology, and pulmonary and radiology services like X-ray, ultrasound, and mammogram. /bmjo