Prisaa Nationals: CV men’s spikers now win two in a row

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas senior men’s volleyball team clinched its second win in the ongoing 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina Campus.

The team won its second game at the expense of Region 1, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21.

Earlier, the team recovered from its first game defeat with a convincing win over Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-14.

They lost their first game against host region Davao, 26-28, 24-26, 25-18, 22-25, on the first day of competition.

They will go up next against the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and should they win, they will climb to no. 2 in the standings.

The team is manned mostly by players from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, two each from the University of the Visayas (UV) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and one from Bohol Institute of Technology International College (BIT-IC).

From CIT-U are Hastley Kim Bautro, Mark Joseph Bucayan, Carl Restie Edpan, Lester Genabe, Gywndarell Guy and John Paul Lumen; from UV are Lenel Caneda and Denmark Sarita; from USPF are Dan Adrian Garnica and Jason Kent Imperial and Puter Jan Gabin of BIT-IC. /bmjo