Continue the summer fun as SM Seaside offers an array of workshops and classes for your kids

Summer season is still on!

Aside from going to vacation trips, it’s the time of the year for kids to upskill and learn new things.

But how? SM Seaside City Cebu has great news for you.

The Summer Play Workshop is back again this year with a string of competent coaches and instructors to teach kids a plethora of new skills.

Classes include Taekwondo with the Philippines Taekwondo Association (MWF 10:30 AM-12 NN), Karate with the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo and the Central Visayas Karatedo Association (MWF 3 PM-4:30 PM), Musical Theater with 2Tincans Philippines Inc. (TTHS 10 AM-5 PM), Ballet with the Balletcenter Cebu (TTHS 10:15 AM-12 NN), Modeling with Selfi Modeling Institute (MWFS 10 AM-7 PM), and Digital Art Classes with iHUB (Mondays-Sundays 10 AM-7 PM).

There are also a Playgroup Class with Childlink Learning Center Inc. (TTH 3:30 PM-5 PM), Beginning Reading Class with Childlink Learning Center Inc. (TTH 2 PM-3:30 PM), Fundamentals of Gymnastics with Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts (Siddhartha) (MWF 1 PM-3 PM), Dance Theatre Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts (Siddhartha) (MWF 3 PM-5 PM), Urban Dance Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts (Siddhartha) (MWF 3 PM-5 PM), Lit Camp: Writing Workshop for Teens with Cebu Lit Fest (every Saturdays 3 PM-6 PM), Stories and Art: Craft for little humans with Happy Garaje (MW 1 PM- 3 PM and 3 PM- 5 PM), and Kids BOP: Singing & Movement Workshop with Little Boy Productions (May 6 MW 10AM-12 NN)

Classes for the Digital Arts vary per module.

Video Editing and Filming is scheduled on May 5-11 every (2 PM-6 PM), Web design (May 6-12 from 2 PM-6 PM), Design Spring (May 13 from 10 AM-6 PM), Google Cloud (May 13-19 10 AM-6 PM), Social Media Graphics (May 13-19 10 AM-2 PM), Digitize your Caligraphy (May 13-19 2 PM-6 PM), Digital Image Editing (June 3-9 10 AM-2 PM), Brand Strategy (June 3-9 2 PM-6 PM), Graphics Design (June 10-16 2 PM-6 PM), and Logo & Brand Design (June 17-23 2 PM-6 PM).

Kids can also spark their inner tech crunch with workshops that are in place for them such as Coding for kids (10 AM -2 PM) and 3D Modeling and Architecture (2 PM-4 PM) from May 13-17.

On May 10-24 enroll your kids to Music & Video Creation (10 AM-2 PM) and Mommy’s Day Out with iOS (2 PM-4 PM), on June 17-21 kids can learn Cartooning & Animation (10 AM-2 PM) and Robotics (2 PM-4 PM).

Enrollment is still ongoing for the Summer Playtime Workshops.

See posters and flyers for more details or visit the SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for the latest updates./dbs