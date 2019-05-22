Bong Revilla to bashers: Stop the hate, let’s unite for the country

MANILA, Philippines – After pulling off a successful Senate comeback bid, newly-proclaimed senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. on Wednesday appealed to bashers and critics to stop the personal attacks against him.

“Sana naman matigil na ang pambabatikos at tayo’y magsama-sama para sa bayan (I hope the criticisms stop and that we all work together for the country),” Revilla told reporters during the proclamation of winning senatorial candidates at the PICC Forum in Pasay City.

Revilla garnered 14,624,445 votes in the May midterm elections and landed in 11th place.

The actor turned politician was acquitted of plunder by the Sandiganbayan in December 2018 after being detained for four years for allegedly amassing P224.5 million in kickbacks in the so-called pork barrel scam.

Revilla is also facing 16 counts of graft since June 2014.

During the campaign period, Revilla has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he was a victim of selective justice of the previous administration.

Now that he will return to the Senate, Revilla said he will focus on pushing measures that will ensure fair wages for Filipino workers.

“Disenteng sahod sa manggagawang Pilipino, tutulungan natin ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap na masang Pilipino, at dagdag (sahod) para sa mga guro, nurses,” he said. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola)

