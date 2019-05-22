Malling Is More Fun In The Philippines at SM Supermalls!

As a social country, we, Filipinos, love taking care of our loved ones and ourselves. While in other countries, online shopping is going grand vs going to shopping centers, this is not true here. With over 70 malls nationwide, SM continues to serve as a venue for meaningful family bonding moments where everyone can indulge in extraordinary malling experiences such as bowling, ice skating, watching movies, pampering sessions, or simply having fun with the kids in air-conditioned comfort.

This year, SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Tourism, makes malling even more fun with the launch of Malling is More Fun in the Philippines campaign on May 17 at SM Mega Fashion Hall – with a series of activities and events full of fun, food, and festivity!

“Malls have become the modern day plaza and safe community spaces for families and friends to share moments together through shopping, dining, and fun experiences. SM’s partnership with the Department of Tourism celebrates the best of the Philippines through a range of fun fairs and fiestas,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls COO.

The campaign’s first leg invites mallgoers to experience malling like never before at SM. Watch local celebrities and chefs as they reveal how Filipino food favorites are made and served at Culinary Demos. You can also travel across the regions through their local dishes and delicacies at SM’s Regional Food Fairs, or score exclusive Dining Dealsin participating restaurants. Be amazed by aspiring local chefs, in collaboration with National Food Showdown’s Myrna Segismundo and Jill Sandique, as they show off their culinary creativity at the SM Supermarket Chefs Showdown.

Catch these events in the following SM malls: North EDSA, Megamall, Mall of Asia, Southmall, Fairview, Manila, East Ortigas, Marikina, BF Parañaque, Baguio, Rosales, Cauayan, Cabanatuan, Pampanga, Clark, Telabastagan, San Fernando, Baliwag, Marilao, Molino, Trece Martires, Santa Rosa, Batangas, Legazpi, Cebu, Seaside City Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Lanang Premier, General Santos, and CDO Downtown Premier.

This is only the first of the many surprises that are set to roll out in the coming months! Watch out as SM, together with the Department of Tourism, make malling more fun in the Philippines. For more information, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com.