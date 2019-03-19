Smart, Globe assure users: Huawei devices to function ‘properly and normally’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite its decision to ban Huawei devices, the U.S. government announced a 90-day grace period for telecom carriers to find other suppliers.

The grace period will also allow U.S. providers to alert Huawei to security vulnerabilities and to engage in research on standards for next-generation 5G wireless networks, the the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Huawei is the leading manufacturer of devices for next-generation 5G mobile signal which promises radically quicker transfers of data.

In the Philippines, network service providers PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. and Globe Telecom have assured the public that their existing Huawei devices will continue to function “properly” and “normally.”

The networks released their respective press statements after Google announced its decision to partially cut off Huawei devices from its Android operating system.

Previously, AFP also reported that the United States government imposed a ban on the sale or transfer of Huawei products which could have an effect to all of Huawei devices around the world.

The two biggest network providers in the Philippines said that they will work closely with Huawei in addressing concerns on the future updates for phones, tablets, pocket Wifi units and other devices under Huawei and promised to keep the public posted for developments in addressing the concerns. / celr