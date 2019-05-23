Man burned inside room in Lapu fire

By Delta Dyrecka Letigio | May 23,2019 - 11:52 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 56-year-old man died in a fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019.

According to Fire Investigator Christian Clyde Tacandong, the main investigator of the case, the fire burned the room where Norman Manggubat Oyao was but did not spread to the rest of the house.

Tacandong said it took only four minutes to put out the fire as residents of the house, which included the brother of Oyao, rushed to put out the blaze.

When the fire was out, they found Oyao’s body charred inside the room.

Tacandong said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

“We cannot yet determine the cause of fire as of now. We are still investigating,” said Tacandong.

Tacandong said the damages were estimated at only P800. /bmjo