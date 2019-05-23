Women’s and girls’ teams of Central Visayas fall short in Prisaa Nationals 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines —The Central Visayas women’s and girls’ volleyball teams lost the chance to vie for the gold after losing to their respective semifinal opponents in the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games here on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019.

The women’s squad lost to Western Visayas, 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-25.

The girls’ squad, on the other hand, fell short against 20-25, 20-25, against Davao Region.

The women’s team, manned by volleybelles from University of San Carlos (USC), University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and coached by Grace Antigua, still has a chance of bringing home a medal as it fights for third place on Friday, May 24.

The same goes with the girls’ squad of coach Yolly Rizarri, composed mainly of belles from USPF and reinforced by players from USC and the University of Cebu. /bmjo