A short mangamazing guide for Megaworld’s Cebu Mango Festival

A weekend full of “Mangamazing” activities is fast approaching as Megaworld Corp., together with the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism office presents the Cebu Mango Festival.

This two-day event will happen at the Mactan Newtown on May 25 and 26.

Get ready to experience everything there is to do with mangoes. If you plan to go there, here are a few details to help you plan out the 2-day event:

1. The event will kick off at 9 AM with a Mango Street Dancing led by the Kadaugan Dancer. Show off your fashionista-chic by strutting your fruitiest attire while you dance to the beat of the music.

2. Since an all day mango-picking activity will be held, bring extra clothes if you plan to pick the yellow fruits. You can also opt to slap on some sunscreen and a hat to protect you from the summer heat.

Don’t worry if you arrive late though, the property is home to more than 200 mango trees lined up along the avenue so there’s plenty for everyone.

3. While selfies are an important part of this generation, bring your fully charged phone or pack with you a power back so you won’t miss any single moment. The event will also unveil the world biggest Mango Sago, which is expected to become a historic first in the island.

4. Guests can also look forward to the amazing plethora of food features at the “Mango Bazaar” showcasing a wide variety of mango-related products from the so-called “Mangopreneurs.”

Those, who will take part in the festival, can also look forward to enjoying a dining feast at the Mactan Alfresco, a covered food strip designed to showcase authentic Cebuano cuisine.

5. As for leisure and entertainment, both days will be capped off by a MANGAmazing concert featuring live performances by Cebu’s homegrown talents. A grand fireworks display will also be held.