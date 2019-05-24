Bontuyan killing probe: Cops waiting for crime lab’s results of taxi’s dashcam footage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police are waiting for the results of the footage in the dashboard camera of the taxicab beside Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan when he was shot dead on his motorcycle that they had sent to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Din, lead investigator of the case based in the Mabolo Police Station, said in a phone interview with CDN Digital that they presented two footage from the taxi’s dashcam during the killing of Bontuyan.

Read more: Policeman ambushed near Mabolo Police Station

Din also said that they had yet to see the results of the autopsy, which was conducted the next morning after the crime on May 21.

He also said that they had yet to find a CCTV footage of the shooting incident, since the shooting happened in the middle of the street.

“Kasagaran man gud sa mga establishments, ang CCTV nag focus sa sud sa ila tugkaran,” said Din.

(Most of the establishments have their CCTVs focused on the front of their establishments.)

Read more: Bontuyan’s killing near police station: Sinas says Mabolo cops responded on time

Aside from that, he also said that they had yet to receive a directive to form a special task group from Police Colonel Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office director.

Read more: Christine Bontuyan to police: “Do your job and find out who did this to my father”

He also said that they had been in close coordination with the family with regards to the investigation of the killing of Bontuyan.

“Mo cooperate ra man sila, wala ray problema,” said Din.

(He has no problem with Bontuyan’s family since they are cooperating in the investigation.)

Din said that the family did not have any clue on who the perpetrators were. /dbs