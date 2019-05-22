Christine Bontuyan to police: “Do your job and find out who did this to my father”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of slain Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan will leave it to the authorities to deliver justice to the head of their family.

Christine Claire Bontuyan, Captain Bontuyan’s daughter, said they have faith that the police will be able to bring justice to the man who served the organization until his last breath.

“[My message is] for them is to do their job and find out who did this,” Christine said in an interview during his father’s wake.

Captain Bontuyan’s remains are now in wake at their family home in Barangay Talamban.

The policeman, who was on his way home from a court hearing at the Cebu City Hall of Justice, was killed by four men onboard two motorcycles at the intersection of A. Soriano and Juan Luna Avenue Extension in Barangay Mabolo on Tuesday afternoon, May 21.

The crime scene was only a few meters away from the Cebu City Police Station 4 (Mabolo Police Station).

“I’m a firm believer man that the law is there, the law is intact. There are people who uphold it and I would like to believe that at the end of the day, our justice system is working,” said Christine, a third year law student.

Christine added that they did not know of any threat against her father’s life prior to the ambush and that they would not want to speculate on the circumstance of the crime.

“He did not share anything and I think it’s because he never wanted us to worry. As much as possible, iyang disposition nga gihatag namo kay gaan, light. Ganahan man gud to siya nga lipay lang (He gave us a light disposition. He just wants things to be happy),” she said.

“We don’t want to conclude anything. We will leave it to the proper authorities to find who did this,” added Christine.

Christine said they were looking forward to her law school graduation next year which also in time for her father to turn 56 years old, the retirement age for policemen. / celr