Historic 4-peat for Central Visayas Seniors in PRISAA Nationals

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas achieved what no other delegation has done and that is to clinch for the fourth straight year the overall title of the seniors category in the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, which closed Friday, May 24, 2019.

Central Visayas accumulated a total of 100 gold medals, 84 silvers and 59 bronze medals.

This despite not being able to defend its title in basketball, boxing and football and not sending entries in basketball women and softball women.

Read more: A silver finish for Central Visayas in PRISAA National Football

According to University of Cebu’s Bernard Ricablanca, this is history in the making for Central Visayas as this is the first time that a delegation was able to top the senior division for four straight years.

Read more: Central Visayas settles for silver in PRISAA National Basketball

Central Visayas had the chance to achieve the 4-peat back in 2014 in Tagum, but was denied by Western Visayas who placed second with a medal haul of 88-89-63.

Finishing at far third is host Davao Region with 38-56-56.

Pulling through for Central Visayas were its weightlifters which dominated with 24 gilts followed by swimming with 21 gold medals, 14 from athletics and nine from tennis.

Other events wherein Central Visayas athletes clinched gold were beach volleyball men’s, boxing, karatedo, taekwondo, and Mutya ng PRISAA.

Read more: CV boxers win 1 gold, 3 silvers, 1 bronze in 2019 PRISAA

Youth division

In the youth division, Central Visayas maintained its second place finish behind Western Visayas with a medal haul of 39-44-21.

The bulk of its gilts came from the weightlifters with 19, 11 from the swimmers, and four from karatedo.

Its other gold medals came from beach volleyball, athletics and chess.

It had no entries in baseball boys, basketball girls and boys, football boys, sepak takraw boys, dancesports, karatedo boys and girls, table tennis boys and girls, taekwondo boys and girls and tennis boys and girls./dbs