Grab deactivates 350,000 rider accounts to safeguard its drivers

MANILA, Philippines — In an effort to lessen the incident of missing drivers, Grab said on Saturday it has deactivated 350,000 passenger accounts.

The ride-hailing service added that it may deactivate more accounts, totaling up to 25,000.

“Noong mga nakaraang linggo, may napabalita na mga nawawalang driver-partners,” Grab Philippines said in a statement. “Nakakalungkot dahil may mga tao na ginagamit ang ating platform upang mang-biktima ng mga drivers na naghahanap-buhay ng marangal.”

(Last week there had been reports of missing driver-partners. It is saddening that there are people using our platform to victimize driver who are just making a decent living.)

This comes after two Grab drivers have been reported missing. The disappearance of the drivers and respective vehicles were linked to a man who got flagged down due to a traffic violation.

Grab added that it now requires passengers to undergo mandatory passenger verification.

For drivers, the ride hailing service said that it has made available an Emergency Button for the Grab Driver app.

It also doubled the reward to anyone who can give information on the whereabouts of the two missing drivers. From P50,000, the reward was raised to P100,000.

“Nananawagan kami sa lahat ng ating mga pasahero na sundin ang ating verification process,” Grab urged passengers.

(We are calling on all our passengers to follow the verification process.)

It also told its drivers: “At sa mga driver-partners, i-report kaagad ang mga kahina-hinalang account. Bukas ang ating hotline 24/7.”

“Ginagawa namin ang lahat upang mapanatiling ligtas ang ating Grab Platform para sa lahat,” the ride hailing service said.

(To our driver-partners, please report immediately suspicious accounts. Our hotline is open 24/7. We are doing everything to make our Grab platform safe to everyone.) (Editor: Jonathan P. Vicente)

