Ako Bisaya Partylist 1st nominee takes oath, pledges support to Garcia

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — The first nominee of Central Visayas-based partylist, Ako Bisaya, Sonny Lagon took his oath as the partylist’s representative to the House of Representatives on Saturday evening, May 25 in Mandaue City.

Lagon was sworn in by incumbent Third District Representative and Cebu Provincial Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia was one of the political figures, who campaigned for Ako Bisaya along with her own campaign in the last elections garnering one seat for the party list in Congress.

For this reason, Lagon said in his post-oath speech that he offered his success to Garcia, and Ako Bisaya would forever be grateful to the Garcia family.

He pledged his support to Garcia and promised to help Garcia with projects in the Province of Cebu by through his voice in Congress.

Aside from Cebu, Lagon assured that he would be the voice of the Visayas in Congress as a party that would uphold the welfare of the Visayan people.

“Ang ako pangako sa tanan nga atong ihatag ang basic services nga gikinihnaglan sa atong mga less fortunate nga mga Bisaya. (I promise to give the basic services needed the most by our less fortunate Visayans),” said Lagon.

Lagon promised to push for free legal assistance, medical services, livelihood programs and scholarship programs for Visayans in Congress.

“Ato gyod na ipaabot sa atong mga kaigsuonang Bisaya. (We will make sure these services will be delivered to the Visayans),” he added.

Furthermore, Lagon promised that on the 2022 Presidential elections, Ako Bisaya will garner more seats in Congress in order to give a wider representation to the Visayas group of islands.

Ako Bisaya is the sole Central Visayas-based partylist that won a seat in Congress.

It is one of five Visayas based partylists that garnered a seat in Congress including AAMBIS-OWA and Abang Lingkod of Western Visayas, and An Waray of Eastern Visayas.

It garnered its largest votes in Central Visayas with 9.51 percent.

It is among the 51 partylists proclaimed by the Commission on Elections.

Lagon will be among the 61 representatives of partylists in the Congress./dbs