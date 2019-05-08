Sara Duterte a factor in search for next Speaker – minority boss

By /INQ.net | May 27,2019 - 10:43 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s possible presidential run in 2022 could be a reason why her endorsement matters in the search for the next House Speaker.

House minority leader Quezon 3rd District Rep. Danilo Suarez shared this belief when asked why he thought the endorsement of the presidential daughter mattered in the House speakership given that she was not even a member of Congress.

“They’re looking at her as a possible contender in 2022,” Suarez said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel on Monday

“Plus, she’s a very nice person,” he added.

“She speaks from her heart at hindi siya nagpapaligoy-ligoy,” the Minority Leader said, recalling the time they first met in Davao City. “Mula noon naging kaibigan ko na si Mayor,” he added.

Duterte-Carpio is seen to succeed her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, in the presidential elections in 2022.

The presidential daughter has not ruled out running for president.

“It depends on the circumstances. Maybe we can make a deadline in January 2021,” she previously told reporters in an interview.