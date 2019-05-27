PIB cops in ‘misecounter’ with the late Corporal Yballe to report back for work on June 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 18 policemen from the Provincial Intelligence Branch-Police Drug Enforcement Agency (PIB-PDEU) who were ordered relieved from their posts following a “misecounter” with Police Corporal Feliciano Yballe are expected to already report back for work starting on June 15, 2019.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed their reinstatement including that of Police Major Alejandro Batobalonos, the PIB chief, in a press conference this morning, May 27.

Read More: Tanods’ accounts say fellow cops responsible for Yballe’s death

Sinas also clarified that not all of the 18 policemen will be facing administrative charges for the misencounter with Yballe, who was assigned with the Cebu City Mobile Force Company prior to his death.

However, Sinas would not say how many of the 18 policemen will be included as among the respondents of the administrative complaint that will be filed before the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) soon.

“This is internal cleansing. If we find some offense sa imoha, then we’ll file a case, administratively” said Sinas.

Read More: Sinas: Corporal Yballe died in a misencounter with fellow police officers

Meanwhile, Sinas said that it appears that the family of Yballe no longer intends to pursue charges against the policemen who were involved in his killing in his residence in the mountain barangay of Sudlong 1 in Cebu City past midnight on May 1, 2019.

“Murag wala pa naka huna-huna ang asawa nga mo file og kaso,” said Sinas.

(Yballe’s wife remains undecided on whether or not to press charges against PIB policemen.)

Members of the PIB tracker team were sent to hunt the killer of Police Master Sergeant Junard Cinco who was killed in an ambush in Toledo City on April 30.

Read More: Cop assigned at CPPO’s drug enforcement unit killed in Toledo City ambush

Sinas said in an earlier interview that the PIB tracker team was supposed to seek Yballe’s help in locating one of Cinco’s killers. But the lack of coordination led to the misenecounter that killed Yballe./dcb