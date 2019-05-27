37 private schools in Central Visayas seek tuition hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Thirty-seven (37) private higher education institutions (HEIs) in Central Visayas have applied for tuition fee hike of up to 10 percent, according to an official of the Commission on Higher Education (Ched).

Ched Central Visayas Director Maximo Aljibe said 27 HEIs are from Cebu, seven are from Bohol, two from Negros Oriental, and one from Siquijor applied for an increase in tuition fees.

Aljibe, who chairs the Regional Multi-Sectoral Committee Meeting on Tuition and Other Fees Increase, disapproved the request of nine out of the 37 HEIs which applied for a hike in tuition fee.

He said that they were disapproved due to non-compliance of some documents such as a notarized certificate of consultation with stakeholders and audited financial statements.

The committee is composed of representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Education (DepEd), faculties and student organizations, Association of Private Higher Education Institutions and Presidents of Local and State Universities.

Aljibe said the applications of these schools for tuition fee increase will be subject to evaluation before they endorse it to the main office in Manila.

Aljibe said that private HEIs are asking for up to 10 percent increase on their tuition fees.

“We have a formula for that on the percentage of increase that we can only approve. But based on the inflation rate report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the increase should only be at 5.6 percent,” he explained.

However, if the school can justify their request, Aljibe said that they might still approve the application especially if the school has not implemented a tuition fee increase for the past ten years.

While the council have conducted their meeting, several student organizations have also conducted a picket rally outside the building CHED-7 in Sudlon Lahug, Cebu City.

Protesters opposed the application for tuition fee increase noting that some schools have not consulted the students and other stakeholders. Aljibe advised them to file a petition before the office Ched-7 to justify their claims.

He said the agency cannot deprive HEIs in applying for tuition fee increase as long as 70 percent of the increase is allocated to their teachers’ salary and 30 percent for the improvement of the school’s facilities. / celr