PRO-7 orders formation of special task force for Bontuyan’s murder

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas has ordered the investigators of Mabolo Police Station to file a request in order to form a Special Investigation Task Group for the swift resolution of the killing of Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan.

Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said there are no footages from any closed circuit television (CCTV) system directed at the intersection of Pope John Paul II and A. Soriano Avenues in Barangay Mabolo, where the shooting incident happened.

No witnesses also surfaced which makes it difficult for the police to look for the four suspects.

Aside from that, the police are now backtracking the cases of Bontuyan in order to look for possible links to his murder.

Sinas said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is coordinating with the Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to solve Bontuyan’s murder.

Sinas said the police have not identified any persons of interest.

“While the investigators have not identified persons of interest, what is being checked right now are the cases (involving Bontuyan) which possibly led to the shooting,” Sinas said in the vernacular during a press conference on Monday, May 27.

Sinas noted that Bontuyan was not wearing his police uniform when he was found dead.

Bontuyan came from a court hearing in Branch 13 at the Cebu City Regional Trial Court when he was ambushed.

Sinas said police officers usually wear their complete uniforms when they attend hearings.

Right now, the only lead the police have are the dashcam footages from the taxi which Bontuyan leaned on after he was shot.

“We are hoping that through the dash cam, we can see the faces (of the killers),” said Sinas, who also urged witnesses to step forward to assist in the case. / celr