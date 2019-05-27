Cebu Sharks still 6 out of 10, says coach

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol head coach Norberto “Titing” Manalili believes his team at the moment is just a “six out of 10” when it comes to its readiness for the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakandula Cup.

In a talk on Monday, May 27, 2019, the veteran mentor said they are still trying to work on the team’s cohesion, especially with several new players on their squad.

The latest player to arrive was former Letran Knights big man, Christian Paul Pamulaklakin.

“We’re trying to fortify the team’s cohesion,” said Manalili, who guided the team to the playoffs last season before they were ousted by eventual runners-up, Davao Occidental, in the quarterfinals.

Manalili also reported that in spite having a team filled with young bucks, most of whom are from the Cesafi — namely former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars Nichole Ubalde and Fletcher Galvez, and ex-University of San Carlos (USC) Warrior John Reel Saycon — he and the rest of the coaching staff has not had any problem working with them.

“No problem with the young guys especially those from the Cesafi. They have been very cooperative during the training and practices.”

With the team set to leave for Manila on Sunday, June 2, for the final stages of their preparation, Manalili shared that they’ll be playing more tune-up games against fellow MPBL teams to gauge where they are at.

“Last year, our lineup had a lot of holes. Now, all of the slots have been filled up. This team is better than the previous team,” boldly said Manalili.

Assistant team manager Kyle Miguel Wong echoed his coach’s sentiments, declaring that this year will be an exciting one for the Sharks and all their supporters.

“I promised you a stronger team. We added big men, we added shooters, and we straightened out the training. This year is going to be exciting!”

International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) chief operating officer, Dennis Wong, meanwhile, said that he and the rest of the team’s management, are doing their best to help the squad reach new heights.

“Another season, lain na sad kayud,” the IPI boss said. /bmjo