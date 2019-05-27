Cebu police look forward to LGU support under new administration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A collaborative relationship between the Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Police Office can be expected with new administration leaders taking the helm at the Cebu City Hall.

With this friendly relationship follows the donation of patrol cars and setting up of a police station to cover the mountain barangays of Cebu City, according to Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas said Colonel Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and Cebu City Mayor-elect Edgar Labella will most likely discuss the details on how patrol cars can be donated to the police for the purpose of deployment to the mountain barangays.

During a press conference held on May 27, Sinas said the recent May 13, 2019 elections presented the dire need of having police cars in the mountain barangays to patrol the area.

Absolute donation

Sinas also shared that he advised city directors to only receive absolute donations from local government units (LGUs) to avoid risks of having vehicles confiscated by the LGUs in cases of rifts.

“Ayaw gyu’g dawat og hulam-hulam lang kay kon mag bikilay, kuhaon man dayun,” Sinas advised.

(Never accept vehicles on the condition that the LGU is just letting you borrow them. Because in times of rifts, it will be easy to just take away the vehicles.)

In the case of absolute donation, Sinas said the receiving police office should always make sure that documents for the donation are signed and that the vehicles are utilized for the intended purpose stipulated in the donation.

Sinas has also instructed Garma to start filing the request for the original police assistance offered by the city during the time of former mayor Michael “Mike” Rama.

Sinas is hoping that with the election of Rama as the city’s vice mayor, the promised police assistance will materialize. / celr