Two Cebuano graduates land in Top 10 of May 2019 CPA licensure exam

By Rosalie O. Abatayo | May 28,2019 - 06:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two Cebuano graduates from Cebu-based universities landed in the top 10 of the Certified Public Accountants Licensure Examination (CPALE), the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) announced on Monday afternoon, May 27, 2019.

Jacob Rizada, a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), and Jimwell Sitoy of the University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) were among the examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the exam held last May 12, 19, and 20, 2019.

The CPALE was administered by the Board of Accountancy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban and Tuguegarao.

Rizada, who finished his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (BSA) degree as Cum Laude last October 2018, landed sixth place with an 87.33 percent rating.

Sitoy, on the other hand, ranked ninth with a rating of 86.67 percent.

Only 1,699 of the 10, 391 examinees passed the examination for a 16.46 passing rate. This is the lowest passing rate for the CPALE, at least in the last ten years.

In October 2018, the CPALE passing percentage was at 25.18 percent.

USJ-R delivered the highest passing percentage among schools in Cebu.

48 out of 87 examinees from USJ-R passed for a 55.17 percent rate.

The University of San Carlos (USC) delivered a 50-percent performance rating with 5 out of its 10 examinees passing the exam.

PRC recognized De La Salle University-Manila as the May 2019 CPALE top performing school with a passing percentage of 84.72 percent.

DLSU- Manila also delivered the top passers for the exam, Josemaria Alvaro Fontillas and Geraldine Jade Papa, who both had an 89.83 percent rating. /bmjo