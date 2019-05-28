USC Symphonic Band’s graduation rite performance leaves netizens wanting more

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A graduation ceremony here in Cebu has turned into a mini concert, and netizens want more of it.

Keith Jerald Inso, shared his experience on his Facebook account by uploading a video of the performance of the University of San Carlos Symphonic Band last May 24.

In the two minute video, the band played the famous theme song of one of the biggest movie releases this year, “The Avengers.”

Read more: Cebuanos gearing up for The Avengers: Endgame

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital Inso said that this happened during the graduation of School of Business and Economics (SBE) at the Rudolf Rahmann Cultural Center at the University of San Carlos- South Campus.

“The performance happened during the 15-minute break after the graduation Mass to get the preparations ready for the commencement rite exercises,” said Inso.

The band played three songs, “The Avengers” and “Game of Thrones” theme song, and “The Final Countdown.”

Now, the video has attracted a lot of people online, some leaving comments like, “goosebumps” and “ makaganag paso ni!”.

As of May 28 at 1:57 p.m. the video has already garnered 130 comments, 1,114 shares, 1,300 reactions, and 39,000 views. /dbs