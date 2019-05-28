Margot ask Cebuanos to visit and enjoy Cebu City’s heritage sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña asked Cebuanos to take pride in Cebu City’s very rich history and culture and ensure its preservation.

“Cebu City is just a big heritage site. We pride ourselves in being the oldest city, in having the oldest port in the country, of having the oldest port in the country and arguably the oldest university in the country. Perhaps, for many of us we take this for granted but please know that we are blessed to be in a city that is full of heritage and full of arts,” Osmeña said.

The lady Councilor delivered her message this morning, May 28, during the the National Flag Day celebration and the formal opening of the 1st Cebu City Heritage Week held at the Plaza Independencia grounds.

In her speech, Osmeña asked Cebuanos to find time “to visit and enjoy heritage sites in Cebu City” during the heritage week celebration.

“This we don’t have to look very far,” she said.

The government, private sector and different communities should also join hands in ensuring the conservation of heritage sites here while businesses should start to develop a cultural and heritage-based enterprise, Osmeña said.

Osmeña recalled that Cebu City was awarded by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as the City of Culture in 2011.

“This we did not apply for… We are the first in the whole Asean community to be given that distinction. hopefully we will be able to live up to that and even more,” she said.