A sons promise: The journey towards topping May 2019 CPA board exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A deathbed promise fueled his journey to success.

Jacob Rizada, 22, was on his fourth year in college when he vowed to his father, Anecito, that he would top the board examination for Certified Public Accountants (CPA). It was beside his father’s bed in the emergency room of Cebu Velez General Hospital in August 2017.

“Giatake si papa unya kami ra gyud tong duha at the time. So ako ra nagdala niya sa Velez and pag-after he passed away, I promised nga mo-top ko sa board,” Rizada said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(Father suffered a heart attack, and I had to bring him to Velez [Hospital] because we were the only ones at home at that time. However, I promised him before he passed away that I would top the board.)

On May 27, Rizada’s promise was realized as the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) announced the results of the May 2019 CPA Licensure Examination (CPALE).

He ranked sixth with a rating of 87.33.

He was one of two Cebuano graduates who landed in the Top 10 of the CPA board exams.

Read more: Ninth placer in CPA licensure exam: ‘I never received honor recognition since elementary’

The other one was Jimwell Sitoy, a University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), who ranked 9th in the topnotchers’ list.

Both were among the 1,699 out of the 10, 319 examinees or 16.46 percent that successfully claimed that CPA title.

Read more: Two Cebuano graduates land in Top 10 of May 2019 CPA licensure exam

For Rizada, hard work, diligence, and prayers, were the ingredients for his formula of success that had helped him fulfill his promise to his late father.

A native of Barangay Simala in Sibonga town, south of Cebu, Rizada had been a consistent honor student. He finished elementary with the highest grades in his class and was recognized as a first honorable mention during his high school.

Rizada graduated from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) with a degree in Accountancy in October 2018. He finished as Cum Laude.

Jun Brian Alenton, USJ-R CPA Review Center (CPAR) director, said Rizada had always excelled in his class even during his undergraduate study, despite the new CPA’s habit of playing Mobile Legends during his review.

“Mo-excel man gyun na si Jacob, although like other youth nga lisod magfocus. There are times nga makasab-an nako siya kay magduwa during review, but I am glad that he was able to pull it off during the actual board examination,” said Alenton.

(He would usually excel, although he was like other youth, who would find it difficult to focus at times. There are times when I would scold him because he would play (Mobile Legends) during the review, but I am glad that he was able to pull it off during the actual board examination.)

Rizada was a scholar of SyCip Gorres Velayo & Company (SGV) during his review course in USJ-R CPAR.

As he passed the examination, the new top CPA said he would be rendering service to the firm as part of the scholarship agreement.

Although he is only required to render at least 6 months of service, Rizada said he planned to stay with SGV&Co to learn and grow as an individual and as a professional./dbs