380 school teachers needed for Cebu Province — DepEd-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province will need at least 380 teachers in Kindergarten, Elementary, Junior High School and Senior High School for School Year 2019-2020.

This is according to the Amaryllis Villarmia, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) information officer, in a press briefing on May 28.

Villarmia said that these 380 teachers would be among the proposed allocations of teaching positions for the 1,120 public school teachers needed for kindergarten to Grade 12 for School Year 2019-2020 in Central Visayas.

She also said that 537 public school teachers would be needed in kindergarten and elementary, 93 in junior high school and 490 in senior high school.

Central Visayas has 19 school divisions with Cebu and Bohol being the largest school divisions in the region.

Villarmia also said that Bohol would also need 156 teachers for the school year 2019-2020.

She also said that need would be the most appropriate word to use instead of lack of with regard to the number of teachers.

“Ang demand sa atoang teachers, demand sa classrooms, demand sa learning materials, dependent man gud na tanan sa number of enrollees. So kana, ang kanang moingon ta nga duna ba’y kakulangan, seguro dili ta moingon kakulangan but there is a need,” she said.

(The demand of teachers classrooms, and learning materials is dependent on the number of enrollees. So, we could not say that there is a lack of but we could say that there is a need of [teachers, classrooms, learning materials].)

Villarmia, however, clarified that these were still proposals and the allocation of teaching positions would still depend on the approval from their main office in Manila.

“Pwede motaas or mogamay, depende sa approved budget,” she added.

(The number may increase or decrease and will depend on the approved budget.)

Earlier, DepEd has announced that they will be hiring 33,000 public school teachers nationwide./dbs