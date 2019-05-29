BREAK: Duterte declares June 5 holiday for Eid’l Fitr

By /INQ.net | May 29,2019 - 09:18 AM

TOKYO, Japan — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 5 as a non-working holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr or the culmination of the Fasting of Ramadan, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Wednesday.

Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the proclamation.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended June 5 to be declared as national holiday. (Editor: Cenon B. Bibe Jr.)