BREAK: Duterte declares June 5 holiday for Eid’l Fitr
TOKYO, Japan — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 5 as a non-working holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr or the culmination of the Fasting of Ramadan, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Wednesday.
Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the proclamation.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended June 5 to be declared as national holiday. (Editor: Cenon B. Bibe Jr.)
