Bontuyan killing probe continues as Mabolo cops wait for SITG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Bontuyan is still being processed but formalities will not stop the Mabolo Police from moving on with the investigations of the death of Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan on the afternoon of May 21.

Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo Police Station chief, said that they had requested the formation of the SITG and that the request was still pending approval with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Alaras said the SITG would form a focused team to investigate Bontuyan’s death, but he would not wait for the SITG to be formalized as they had already coordinated with various agencies in the investigation.

“We are already doing what an SITG should be doing and coordinating with other agencies so we can identify the perpetrators of Bontuyan’s death,” said Alaras in Cebuano.

Presently, the Mabolo Police is waiting for the results of the dashboard camera inside the taxi that was also hit by bullets when the four unidentified assailants on board two motorcycles shot Bontuyan along St. Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The results of the crime laboratory on the dashcam have not yet been released.

However, they have obtained access to some other closed-circuit televisions in the area that captured the escape of the perpetrators.

Alaras said they would continue to look for clues on the identities of the perpetrators, and he called on any witness to come forth and give any information that might lead to the arrest of the assailants.

He said that they continued to look at the cases handled by Bontuyan in the past to create links for the motives of his murder and possible identification of the perpetrators.

Bontuyan will be laid to rest this Thursday afternoon, May 30, at the Angelicum Gardens in Mandaue City. /dbs