Full funeral honors, 21-gun salute for Captain Bontuyan

By Delta Derycka C. Letigio | May 30,2019 - 12:26 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Slain Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan will be laid to rest this Thursday afternoon, May 30, at the Angelicum Gardens in Mandaue City, in full funeral honors including a 21-gun salute.

This was confirmed by Mabolo Police Station Chief, Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, who is also leading the investigation of Bontuyan’s case.

Alaras said Bontuyan will be accorded with the 21-gun salute to be conducted by personnel of the Talamban Police Station.

He said the Bontuyan family will receive the Philippine flag to honor Bontuyan, who was killed in Cebu while he was still an active policeman serving the Police Regional Office in the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Talamban Police, said they are now preparing for the ceremony for Bontuyan’s send off.

He said the Cebu City Police Office has prepared the necessary formalities for Bontuyan’s burial.

Meanwhile, Alaras said that the Bontuyan family told him that they will fully cooperate with the police investigation.

Bontuyan died on the afternoon of May 21 after being shot by four unidentified assailants onboard two motorcycles.

He was previously assigned to the Crime Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) in 2016. / celr