Steph Curry first player to make 100 three-pointers in NBA Finals
Cebu City, Philippines–Golden State’s Stephen Curry set another NBA record just moments after Game 1 of the Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors began in Toronto on Friday morning, (May 31, 2019) Philippine time.
With his second 3-pointer made in the first quarter of Game 1, Curry became the first player to make 100 long-range shots in the NBA Finals, taking five appearances (23 games) to create a century club for the league’s championship round, according to the league’s website, NBA.com.
Overall, Curry entered Game 1 averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the current playoff run, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 45.2 percent overall.
The Warriors are looking for a third straight title in the NBA while the Raptors are gunning for their first ever crown in the league.
Game 1 is ongoing as of press time with the Raptors leading, 77-68, with 4:58 left in the third period. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.