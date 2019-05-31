Steph Curry first player to make 100 three-pointers in NBA Finals

Cebu City, Philippines–Golden State’s Stephen Curry set another NBA record just moments after Game 1 of the Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors began in Toronto on Friday morning, (May 31, 2019) Philippine time.

With his second 3-pointer made in the first quarter of Game 1, Curry became the first player to make 100 long-range shots in the NBA Finals, taking five appearances (23 games) to create a century club for the league’s championship round, according to the league’s website, NBA.com.

Overall, Curry entered Game 1 averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the current playoff run, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 45.2 percent overall.

The Warriors are looking for a third straight title in the NBA while the Raptors are gunning for their first ever crown in the league.

Game 1 is ongoing as of press time with the Raptors leading, 77-68, with 4:58 left in the third period. /bmjo