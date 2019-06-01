Scout Ranger training for actor Matteo Guidicelli starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli finally started his 30-day Scout Ranger training on May 31, Friday.

Guidicelli updated his fans in an Instagram photo he posted together with other trainees wearing black shirts.

“It’s said to be one of the most gruelling programs in the Armed Forces,” he captioned his photo.

But he made his fans more surprised when he posted another photo where his head was shaved.

The photo was taken at the First Scout Ranger Regiment, Camp Tecson in Bulacan.

“Rangers lead the way. No backing down,” he said.

Read more: Actor Matteo Guidicelli joins Philippine Army

The Cebuano actor and singer was wearing a Scout Ranger shirt bearing the words, “LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT COURSE PMA “MASALIGAN” CLASS 2021.”

He also got support from celebrities including Vicki Belo, Kyle Echarri, Erik Santos, Iza Calzado, Joseph Marco, Nico Bolzico, Eruption, Ryan Eigenmann, Bianca Gonzales, John Estrada, Will Devaughn, and Dyan Castillejo.

As of 2 p.m. today, his photo has more than 73,000 likes on Instagram.

Last April, Guidicelli announced that he would officially join the Philippine Army. He has a rank of second lieutenant.

Aside from being with Philippine Army, he is also a member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary 408 Squadron since March./dbs