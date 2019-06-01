CCPO: Two-day Sempo yields P16.8M shabu, nets 49 drug suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly P17 million worth of illegal drugs was confiscated during a two-day Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Sempo) conducted by Drug Enforcement Units (DEU) of the Cebu City Police Office.

According to the CCPO, the two-day operations led to the confiscation of P16,756,968 worth of suspected shabu.

The Mambaling Police Precinct got the biggest haul in the 40 operations with the arrest of a suspected high-value target, Richard Barbosa, and the confiscation of an estimated P6.9 million of suspected shabu.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, said that Barbosa being a high value target would allegedly dispose between 100 to 200 grams of illegal drugs weekly, which was worth over P680,000 to P1,360,000.

Initially, police reported that Barbosa, who was a transport network vehicle services (TNVS) driver, was allegedly the supplier of Ursulino Alfafara, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation last April 25, 2019 in Sitio Duko, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Meanwhile, the Sempo led to the arrest of over 49 personalities, including Barbosa.

The joint operation also seized over 2,464.26 grams of illegal drugs.

The synchronized operations were conducted between May 30-31, with all substations in Cebu City, the City Intelligence Branch (CIB), the city DEU, and the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC)./dbs