SEDC receives 2018 ‘Balikat ng Bayan’ award from SSS

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas office of the Social Security System (SSS) handed Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) the “Balikat ng Bayan Award” after having been recognized as 2018 Top Employer in the in small-micro employer category.

The award is given to company’s that have made significant contributions to the government agency.

The SSS Talisay branch that covers San Fernando town, where the SEDC head office is located, cited the company for its compliance with their mandate to ensure the coverage of its employees, collection and giving of benefits, accuracy and timeliness in submitting reports, as well as support to the agency’s programs.

Helen Solito, senior vice president for the Visayas Group, and Atty. Alberto Montalbo, acting vice president for Visayas Central 1 Division, handed SEDC’s plaque of recognition during the recent celebration of the agency’s 61st Anniversary held at the Cebu City Sports Club.

Mitzie Almira Carin, SEDC division manager for human resources and administration, and HR staff Shieva Saavedra received the regional award from SSS executives. They also received a branch level recognition from acting SSS Talisay branch head Janice Caballes.

Atty. Dennis B. Tenefrancia, SEDC president, took pride in the recognition because this is a reflection of the company’s initiative to give prime value to its employees.

SEDC Director Hiroyuki Sakakibara and Technical Adviser Taro Sumi said that their company will remain committed to prioritizing the welfare of their employees, whom they consider as a vital and integral part of their operations.

The Balikat ng Bayan award speaks of “shoulders to lean on in times of need.” SSS and its private sector partners commit to providing universal, equitable and viable social security protections to all workers in the country.

When SEDC was still part of the then Grand Cement Manufacturing Corp. (now Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc.) in 1998 , the company also received recognition as the 1997 Employer of the Year and recipient of the Business for Environment Award from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)./dcb