School year 2019-2020 has officially begun 

Cebu City, Philippines—School year 2019-2020 has started in public schools around the country on Monday, June 3 2019.

Around 4,000 students showed up for the start of classes at the Cebu City Central School in Cebu City.

According to elementary principal Lyra Illaga, the number consists of students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Students started the day with a prayer and the singing of the National Anthem, while teachers also reminded the students of the safety measures to be followed at the school, such as not going outside of the school premises during classes.

Here are some photos of the opening day of school year 2019-2020: