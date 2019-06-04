The Harbour City Group: Celebrating 50 Years of Great Dimsum

Whether it’s the first ever Ding How on Colon Street in 1969, the institutional Ding Qua Qua on Mango Avenue for Generation X or Y, or Harbour City and Dimsum Break when the big malls opened during the turn of the millennium, there is a Harbour City Group brand that evokes fond memories for every generation.

This 2019 marks the group’s golden anniversary, 50 years since they pioneered and introduced dimsum cuisine in Cebu. It started with Mr. Henry Uytengsu and now passed on to the third generation of the family, much like how this beloved Cebu dimsum culture and dining has been passed on from one generation of diners to the next.

“My father Henry loved Chinese food and he loved to share his passion with everyone else,” recalls Harbour City Group Director Lorraine Uytengsu-Calisang. “A single branch led to another, and then another, and now we have a whole stable of restaurant brands all serving traditional, authentic, and time-honored family recipes.”

From the success of Ding How emerged Ding Qua Qua in 1987, which later evolved to the Dimsum-All-You-Can experience it is known as today. Sister brand Harbour City also provided customers with the classic dimsum and tea house push cart experience while staying true to tradition. In 1996, Dimsum Break was established to cater to the modern fast-paced lifestyle.

The Harbour City Group is known for its authentic and all-day dimsum dining experience, serving appetizing Chinese cuisine that has become a homegrown favorite and is now shared across the nation. The Steamed Fried Rice or “Steamed Rice” as Cebuanos know it, is an iconic Cebu dish that originated from the kitchens of Ding How. Other notable favorites include different varieties of Shaomai, Spring Rolls, Steamed Hakao and Beef Sate Noodles.

50th year celebrations

In celebration of their milestone anniversary, the Harbour City Group will be holding a series of events to pay tribute to their heritage, give thanks to generations of Cebuanos who have patronized their dishes, and to move full steam ahead towards the future.

It will be headlined by their Interactive 50th Year Exhibit which traces the group’s history from its humble beginnings in 1969 to its growth and development in the 21st century.

The display features colorful and picturesque backdrops and life-sized models of its famous dishes and icons to provide guests with an immersive experience. It is also an opportunity to strike a conversation across multiple generations and to elicit fond memories.

“Celebrating our 50th year is a milestone not many companies get to celebrate,” said Harbour City Group Marketing Manager Steven Kokseng, “and this celebration is the perfect opportunity to show our gratitude to everyone who has helped bring us to where we are now.”

The first leg of the exhibit will be from June 1 to 14 at the Ground Floor of the Alcoves Wing, Ayala Center Cebu, followed by Robinsons Galleria Cebu from June 16 to 29, and SM City Cebu from July 1 to 11. It will then be brought to other major malls in Metro Cebu until August.

The celebration includes big anniversary deals for dimsum lovers. Purchase the limited edition celebratory tumbler for only P50 and get a free bluetooth speaker for a minimum purchase of P1,200. Promo runs until June 15. Customers can also purchase dimsum favorites for only P50 from from June 15 to September 15, 2019 and buy snack-sized noodles for P50 between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to September 30, 2019.

“The entire year is filled with activities meant to be celebrated within the organization, as well as activities meant to give back to generations of loyal customers,” Kokseng said.

The homegrown Harbour City Dimsum House Co., Inc. operates Ding How, Ding Qua Qua, Harbour City and Dimsum Break. The group has 35 restaurants nationwide including Metro Cebu, Tagbilaran, Dumaguete, Ormoc, Tacloban, Iloilo, Cagayan, Butuan, General Santos and Davao.

For more information like and follow @DingHowDimsum, @DingQuaQua, @HarbourCityDimsum and @DimsumBreak on Facebook. Share your dimsum experience on social media with the hashtag #HarbourCityAt50, #CebuDimsum and #50YearsofGreatDimsum.