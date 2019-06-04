‘Multiple fiber cuts’ cause Globe’s service interruption

Were you unable to call, text or access the internet using your Globe lines today, June 4?

Telecommunications services provider Globe Telecom explained that the service interruption experienced by its subscribers on Thursday afternoon, June 4, was due to multiple fiber cuts.

In a public advisory posted on Globe Telecom’s official Facebook page, the management explained that their network experienced multiple fiber cuts which caused the disruption of all mobile services such as voice, data, and SMS.

“Globe At Home broadband and Bayan customers will experience intermittent service for landline and internet,” the post reads.

The company apologized to its subscribers in the Visayas and Mindanao for the service interruption.

The Globe management then assured customers that services will be restored as soon as possible. / celr