Former Cebu bet for Miss World Cynthia Thomalla to host lifestyle, makeover show

Cebu City, Philippines—Miss Eco International 2018 and former Cebu bet for the Miss World Philippines Cynthia Thomalla will be hosting a lifestyle and makeover show at GMA News TV starting Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Kapuso PR Girl confirmed in an Instagram post that Thomalla will team up with Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez and vlogger Michelle Dee for the show titled, “Glow Up.”

“Your beauty and style council has arrived,” the caption read.

Thomalla, in her Instagram stories, also reposted videos from GMA Network during their guesting on Kapuso ArtisTambayan to promote their upcoming show.

“Glow Up” is the Thomalla’s first lead show in Kapuso Network after she inked with GMA Artist Center in 2018.

To recall, Thomalla represented Cebu in Miss World Philippines 2017 and took home the Miss Eco Philippines title.

In 2018, Thomalla represented the Philippines in Miss Eco International making the first Filipina to win the crown.

The same year, she also became a United Nation (UN) Goodwill Ambassador and received the recognition from Ambassador Remigio Martin Maradona and Dr. Ismail Abdelghafar, chairman of the Arab League in Alexandria, Egypt.

Other titles won by Thomalla in the past were Miss Mandaue 2015 first runner-up, Sinulog Festival Queen 2016, and Reyna ng Aliwan 2016. /bmjo