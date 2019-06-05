Muslim student in a Christian school: ‘Look at similarities rather than differences

Unfazed by stereotyping beforehand that the bold move might alter her Islam beliefs, Lomangco said “never did they leave me out just because of my faith.”

“I have learned many things throughout my stay, but this I will remember in my whole life,” she said.

Lomangco also urged the public to “respect and accept each other” despite people’s varying faiths in life.

“To be of a certain faith, may it be Christianity or Islam, is to be HUMAN. And to be human is to respect and accept each other in spite of the differences in our beliefs,” she said.

As my last graduation post, I would like to share how it’s like to be a Muslim in a Catholic University. As I chose UST… 由 Jomana Lomangco 发布于 2019年6月3日周一