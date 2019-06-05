Plumber killed in Naga road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Earl Rodis, 33, was on board his motorcycle on his way home to Talisay City past noon on Wednesday, June 5, when a 10-wheeler truck accidentally hit him in Barangay Langtad, Naga City.

Police Staff Sergeant Arnel Olmoges of the Naga City Police Station said Rodis, a plumber, was driving his motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, Naga City and was closely followed by a trailer truck driven by a 43-year-old driver, Raul Tibunalo.

Olmoges said Rodis drove past another truck that was parked on the side of the road when Tibunalo’s truck accidentally hit the back portion of Rodis’ motorcycle.

Due to the impact, Rodis was thrown off the motorcycle and his body was run over by the trailer truck that Tibunalo was driving.

Olmoges said responders immediately brought Rodis to the Minglanilla District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police will conduct an investigation to determine if Tibunao was overspeeding, which caused the accident and led to the death of Rodis.

He said the driver will be detained for at least 18 hours to wait for charges to be filed against him or for the family to work on a settlement.

Olmoges said Rodis’ family has not decided yet on what action to take.

In the case that the family will press charges, Olmoges said Tibunalo will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. / celr