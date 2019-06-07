Harbour City Group marks 50 years of serving dimsum with anniversary deals, exhibits

Harbour City Group — the company behind Cebu’s most iconic chain of dimsum restaurants — is marking a major milestone this year with its 50th golden year in service.

Before eat-all-you-can dimsum became a thing in Cebu, it was founder Henry Uytengsu who first introduced the dimsum cuisine in Cebu with Ding How — his first ever venture in the streets of Colon way back in 1969.

Over the years, the success of Ding How eventually grew to three more brands namely Ding Qua Qua, Harbour City, and Dimsum Break, which eventually became household favorites in their own right.

“A single branch led to another, and then another, and now we have a whole stable of restaurant brands all serving traditional, authentic, and time-honored family recipes,” Harbour City Group Director Lorraine Uytensu-Calisang recalled.

Known for its all-day dimsum dining experience, offering affordable Chinese dishes such as Steamed Fried Rice, Shaomai and Spring Rolls, Harbour City Group’s restaurants have now become the go-to destinations of authentic and traditional Chinese dining experience.

Fast forward to 2019, Harbour City Group’s homegrown favorites are now being shared in 35 outlets in key cities nationwide including Metro Cebu, Tagbilaran, Iloilo, Tacoloban, Ormoc, Dumaguete, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, General and Davao.

In commemoration of Harbour City Group’s 50 years in the industry, they will be holding a series of events to pay tribute to their heritage, give thanks to their loyal customers, and move full steam towards the future.

The celebration includes big anniversary deals for dimsum lovers. Customers can purchase dimsum favorites for only P50 from June 15 to September 15, and buy snack-sized noodles for P50 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to September 30. People can also purchase a limited edition celebratory tumbler for only P50.

Customers celebrating their 50th birthday will also get to have 50 percent discount on their bill if they dine in Ding Qua Qua and Harbour City for the whole year of 2019.

Apart from that, the group will also be giving loads of freebies such as a bluetooth speaker for a minimum purchase of P1,200 until June 15.

The highlight of the celebration is their 50th Year Exhibit, which showcases the group’s humble beginnings to its success today.

The interactive exhibit features instagram-worthy backdrops and life-sized installations of its famous dishes, where people can take a picture with it and win a FREE lotus rice leaf.

It will be displayed at Ayala Center Cebu from June 1 – 14, Robinsons Galleria from June 16 – 29, and SM City Cebu from July 1 – 11.

For Harbour City Group, it’s a whole year of celebration as they give back to generations of loyal customers who have patronized their dimsum dishes for 50 years.

