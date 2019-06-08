The hand behind Cebu-inspired cut-out dresses

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Curious to know who is the talent behind the viral post involving illustrations of women “dressed” in Cebu’s historic landmarks and tourist destinations?

His name is Marc Loria Brua, 20, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

Marc’s artworks, or cut-out dresses, first gained attention in December 2018 when he illustrated Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s fiery gown, cut out the dress part and then “clothe” Catriona with the lighted red candles found at the Basílica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebú.

He says he was inspired to work on cut-out dresses from the examples of Armenian artist, Edgar Artis.

Marc is a fresh graduate of Cebu Normal University (CNU) with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Education Major in Physical Science.

His interest in drawing started on his first year in high school.

He nurtured this skill with constant practice.

Three years ago, 2016, he developed a passion for doing cut-out dresses as a new student of CNU.

Marc made 15 cut outs of different women, which took him three to four hours to finish.

He then took these cut outs on a Cebu “tour” and clothe them with the Cebu’s interesting landmarks and destinations.

“I was inspired by the historical landmarks of Cebu. I thought it was a good idea to combine my artworks with these landmarks because I’m not only promoting my artworks but also the rich heritage of Cebu,” he tells CDN Digital.

In his cut-out dresses tour, Marc featured CNU, the Basílica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebú, Magellan’s Cross, Plaza Independence, and Fort San Pedro.

He posted these cut-out dresses on Facebook on June 5 at 10:07 in the morning.

As of 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, the post earned 1,300 reactions, 97 comments and 1,100 shares.

Marc hopes to someday enrol in a fashion design school.

For now, he is concentrating on his review for the Licensure Examinations for Teachers.

“I will teach first, save up and then I will use that to enrol for fashion design,” shares Marc. / celr