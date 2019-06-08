‘Indak’ trailer up; Karencitta plays Nadine Lustre’s best friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you all ready to dance?

The trailer of the most awaited dance film, “Indak” headlined by Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion was finally released on the evening of June 7, Friday, on Viva Films’ social media account.

“Umindak, gumalaw, at sumayaw! The stage is set for the most epic dance movie of the year,” the post reads.

The one-minute and fifty-four seconds trailer did not also miss showcasing the beauty of Bantayan Island including its white sand beach and sunset.

Read more: Nadine Lustre plays a career-defining Cebuana role in ‘Indak’

It was earlier confirmed by Vicente Eduardo “Verb” del Rosario, Viva South vice president for operations, to CDN Digital that some scenes were shot on Bantayan Island since Lustre plays a Cebuana and an island girl.

The taping on Bantayan Island happened last February 2019.

Read more: Nadine, Sam are on Cebu’s Bantayan Island to shoot “Indak”

The trailer continues Vin (Concepcion) asking Jen (Lustre) to be part of the dance group Indak who will be competing for the World Dance Championship in South Korea.

Part of the trailer also showed a doubtful Jen who is not confident to show off her talent.

Read more: Karencitta to be part of upcoming dance musical movie ‘Indak’

Cebuana singer and songwriter Karencitta then appeared in the trailer who plays as the Cebuana best friend of Jen.

She encouraged Jen to cope with her stage fright.

In a message sent to CDN Digital, Karencitta said that she could relate to her character.

“Whenever I see good potential in someone, I invest everything in my will until masuccessful na ang person. Kadaghan nana nahitabo sa akong real personal life. Similar sa movie (Indak),” she said.

(Whenever I see good potential in someone, I invest everything in my will until that person will become successful. It happens a lot in my life. Just like the movie “Indak”.)

Karencitta is also proud to be part of the film since the characters talk in Cebuano.

“From the start of the buzz of my career, my goal was always to put Cebu on the map. Hence, “Cebuana” was released,” she added.

For her, “Indak” is all about finding your strengths and building a strong support system around you.

“Indak” is under the helm of Paul Basinillo which will hit Philippine cinemas in August 2019. /dbs