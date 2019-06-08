BREAK: Eddie Garcia in coma after incident during taping — report
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia went into a coma on Saturday after an incident where he reportedly fell during a taping in Manila for his upcoming teleserye.
According to a Facebook post of Director Armand Reyes, the 90-year-old actor fell during a taping for an upcoming GMA teleserye.
“Natumba siya kaninang umaga sa taping ng bagong teleseryeng ginagawa sa GMA-7,” the director said in his Facebook post, which was a reposting of Dave Rojo’s another message asking for prayers for the recovery of the actor.
He added that Garcia is now in a coma at the Mary Johnston Hospital in Tondo, Manila.
PRAY FOR MANOY EDDIE Repost of Dave Rojo'sFLASH: Na-revive na umano si veteran actor Eddie 'Manoy' Garcia at ililipat…
Meanwhile, photos from Glayza Apoya showed several people helping Garcia, who appeared to be weak. (Editor: Jonathan P. Vicente)
An accident occurred today in the set. Let's pray for Mr. Eddie Garcia🙏
