15 kids build friendships, learn beauty of art in Asylum De Busay workshop

Cebu City, Philippines– Asylum De Busay has truly made a mark in the youth of Busay through their free art workshop.

For a good two weeks worth of knowing the basics of art, 15 children were in for a treat.

One of which is Aira Shine Bacarisas, 16, who was one of the students who was immersed in the beauty of art.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Bacarisas shared her experience while during the art workshop.

“Last year I always walked pass their shop and one day saw their signage about the free workshop. The workshop is very aesthetic” she said.

Bacarisas did not just learn the basics of arts but also made a lot of friends and a good relationship with the artists whom she looked up to.

“We met a lot of friends there. And the artists, they’re very friendly and very approachable. We are so comfortable there,” she said.

According to Bacarisas that her favorite part about the whole workshop is everything about it, from the combining of colors, the lessons about how one should draw the parts o the face and to the point that they allowed us to actually try painting.

Cebu City, Philippines– Summer is officially over for some students.

And what better way to start off the school year than to look back at one of the things that kept the students’ busy last summer.

Remember the free art workshop by the artists of Asylum De Busay, well, from being a stranger to each other, after a two-week workshop they slowly turned into a family.

The free art workshop done by the three visual artists of Asylum De Busay started the workshop last May 6 to May 18.

One of the artists who is Wyndelle Remonde said to Cebu Daily News Digital that it was indeed one of the best things their group has made.

“Lingaw kaayo, ma’am. Happy kaayo ang mga kids nga naka kita sa ilang works nga na exhibit sa gallery. Naa say mga highschool nga namalik jud sila sa studio para lang mo tan.aw while nag production mi sa among art kay interested sila nga mapariha namo daw puhon. Which is very interesting” he said.

The workshop consists of basic techniques of drawing and painting.

“Lines, basic, composition, shading, proportion, basic color mixing, and techniques. Then, Basic stenciling and silkscreen printing technique” shared Remonde

The 15 children from ages 4-18 years old showed nothing but gratitude to the artists who served as their inspiration and teachers in learning the art.

“They come and visit the shop, ni visit sila twice, nag dala og pizza and then nagpa picture” said Remonde.

In the short span of time that they have spent with each other, Asylum De Busay surely touched the hearts of the children in their barangay in Busay.

This is Asylum De Busay’s way of paying it forward to the people in their community in educating and enhancing the talents of these kids.

The group’s art gallery is now starting their residency program for their invited artists and is wide open for all the children to visit and ask about the art. / END