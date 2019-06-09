Beauty pageant experts in Cebu give fearless forecast of Bb. Pilipinas winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Today, June 9, is the most awaited and exciting day in the Philippine pageantry.

Forty ladies will compete for the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 grand coronation to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

From 40, only six ladies are destined to wear crowns with the titles – Binibining Pilipinas Universe, Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

Before their lives will change tonight, CDN Digital interviewed three Cebuanos in the field of pageantry and fashion for Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Fearless Forecast during its CDN Freshtalk program at the Quest Hotel.

CDN Digital picked award-winning fashion designer Griffins Malazarte, requested pageant adjudicator Creslito Nieves, and pageant director Lee dela Cerna to share their thoughts and their own lists of top contenders in this year’s batch.

Creslito Nieves

1. Patricia Magtanong (Binibining Pilipinas Universe)

This lady lawyer has been considered as one of the best in this batch.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has set the bar high and Magtanong’s beauty and good educational background will give the Philippines another Miss Universe crown.

The Bataan bet is a graduate from the University of the Philippines and recently passed the Bar Examination.

She is an advocate for the marginalized and underrepresented sectors.

2. Vickie Rushton (Binibining Pilipinas International)

Her experience in the pageant will help her win this time.

She is a titleholder and she won Mutya ng Pilipinas 2011.

The Negros Occidental bet is also known for her stint in Pinoy Big Brother in 2014.

Rushton, who placed first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2018, is one of the strong contenders this year.

3. Emma Tiglao (Binibining Pilipinas Supranational)

Nieves describes Emma Tiglao who has a “unique beauty.”

He believes that this is the winning key for the Pampanga bet in one of the crowns tonight.

4. Gazini Ganados (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental)

Talisay City’s Gazini Ganados is definitely stunning.

Nieves thinks that Ganados can give the Philippines a back-to-back win after Karen Gallman last year.

Her beauty and confidence will give her the chance to win one of the crowns tonight.

5. Samantha Lo (Binibining Pilipinas Grand International)

Even after winning Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017, Cebu City’s Samantha Lo has already expressed her interest in joining Binibining Pilipinas.

Nieves described her as genuine with overflowing charisma and a good woman.

Lo is capable of representing the Philippines again after Best Model of the World 2018 in Turkey.

6. Samantha Bernardo (Binibining Pilipinas Globe)

The Palawan native is known for her advocacy that helping is a way of life.

Nieves is confident that Bernardo can represent the Philippines for Miss Globe 2019.

Lee dela Cerna

1. Patricia Magtanong (Binibining Pilipinas Universe)

Aside from being beautiful, Dela Cerna finds Magtanong as smart.

It will be exciting and interesting for Magtanong as a lawyer who will represent the Philippines for the Miss Universe 2019.

If the stars would align for the Bataan bet tonight, she has big shoes to fill in as Catriona Gray won the fourth crown for the country.

2. Emma Tiglao (Binibining Pilipinas International)

Tiglao has been one of the top contenders in the pageantry.

Not just the beauty but Dela Cerna also likes Tiglao’s advocacy which is to help the abandoned children.

3. Vickie Rushton (Binibining Pilipinas Supranational)

Her experience in the pageantry has helped her improved a lot this year making her more ready to compete for the international stage.

She became more beautiful and confident this time. Her styling has also improved a lot.

Dela Cerna also likes Rushton’s advocacy on raising awareness for the inclusion and acceptance of children with down syndrome.

4. Samantha Lo (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental)

Aside from having a strong aura on stage, Dela Cerna likes how Samantha Lo articulate is.

This is also another big shoe to fill in as Karen Gallman of Bohol took home the first Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines 2018.

Lo has also won titles in the past like Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 and Model of the World Philippines 2018.

5. Gazini Ganados (Binibining Pilipinas Grand International)

Dela Cerna wants another Cebuana to win the crown for Binibining Pilipinas Grand International.

In 2018, Lapu-Lapu City native Eva Psychee Patalinjug bagged the title and represented the Philippines in Miss Grand International in Myanmar.

6. Hannah Arnold (Binibining Pilipinas Globe)

Arnold makes it to Dela Cerna’s list and one of the possible winners tonight.

The Masbate native is obviously beautiful and tall that makes her stand out always.

Griffins Malazarte

1. Maria Andrea Abesamis (Binibining Pilipinas Universe)

This is Maria Andrea Abesamis second time to join Binibining Pilipinas after being a part of the 2018 batch.

Malazarte likes Abesamis’ looks describing the Pasig City bet as “secretly beautiful.”

Abesamis is the daughter of Miss Universe 1984 third runner-up Desiree Verdadero.

2. Patricia Magtanong (Binibining Pilipinas International)

Malazarte believes that the Philippines also need representative who has good education background.

Magtanong is one of successful examinees who made it to the Bar Examination.

She finished her Law studies at the University of the Philippines (UP).

3. Emma Tiglao (Binibining Pilipinas Supranational)

This Pampanga native has high chances in winning the competition.

Malazarte described Emma Tiglao as smart and has always been a crowd favorite.

4. Gazini Ganados (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental)

It cannot be denied that Gazini Ganados is one of the head-turners in this batch.

Malazarte believes that Ganados deserves a crown.

Ganados is representing Talisay City. She has won titles like Miss Cesafi 2016 and Miss Bohol 2017 first runner-up.

The Talisay City native also joined Miss World Philippines 2014.

5. Hannah Arnold (Binibining Pilipinas Grand International)

What he likes about Hannah Arnold is how she slays the runway. Arnold is a performer on stage like a veteran in the pageantry.

Arnold’s beauty also stands out with the rest of 39 other candidates.

6. Samantha Bernardo (Binibining Pilipinas Globe)

She is a total package too for Malazarte.

Even in a blink of an eye, Samantha Bernardo has a strong presence.

Malazarte is confident that Bernardo can win one of the most coveted crowns. /dbs