KAPA workers lose P150K to armed men; task group eyed to probe Compostela robbery

CEBU CITY, Philippipnes — They lost P150,000 worth of personal belongings which included cash, gadgets and cellphones.

This was the police estimate of the things taken from 21 employees by the 10 armed robbers, who robbed the office of a religious company at dawn of June 8 in Compostela, a town at least 31 km north of Cebu City.

Police Captain Ian Macatangay, Compostela Police Station chief, said that P150,000 was just the estimate of the personal belongings of the 21 employees, who were believed to be stay in employees of the KAPA Ministry Community International.

Macatangay said they had yet to find out how much cash was in the vault taken by the robbers from the KAPA office during the robbery.

According to police, the robbers forced their way into the KAPA Ministry Community International Office at past 1 a.m. and took the vault with an undetermined amount of money.

They then took the personal belongings of the 21 KAPA employees, who were believed to be stay in employees, and before they fled, they burned down the KAPA office.

He said that with the robbery they were planning to create a Special Investigation Task Group to hasten the investigation of the case.

He said that he would meet with the concerned agencies on Monday, June 10, that would be part of the planned SITG KAPA, a task group that would be dedicated to investigating the robbery.

The proposed task group would be headed by the Cebu Provincial Police Office chief and would be under the supervision of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas deputy director for operations.

While the Compostela Police was working on forming a task group, they continued to investigate the robbery.

Macatangay said that they were hoping to identify the 10 robbers through a security camera in the area, however, they were not caught in the CCTV in the area.

He also said that Christopher Abad, KAPA Ministry Community International Cebu North manager, had yet to issue a statement on the robbery.

The robbery at the KAPA office in Compostela town happened after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the KAPA Ministry Community International, a religious company based in Surigao del Sur, to be investigated and to be shut down if proven that their operation was a scam./dbs